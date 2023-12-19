Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been an emotional one for Kyle Richards, and she’s grateful fans are sticking by her side.

“I wanted to thank you all for your messages. In the 13 years of being on RHOBH I have never felt so much love and support,” Kyle, 54, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 18. “I wish I could respond to each and every one of you, but I do want you to know that I am reading your messages and I want to thank you for taking the time to share your insight, support and wisdom with me. I appreciate it more than you know.”

She continued: “It also makes me happy to know that many of you feel inspired by my choice not to drink alcohol and in sharing that with me you inspire me to stay on my path. Sending love to you all ❤️.”

During the Wednesday, December 13, episode of RHOBH, which was filmed late last year, Kyle got emotional while discussing the loss of her “very, very, very best friend” Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022.

“I don’t know what happened, because she was so together,” Kyle told her therapist. “I mean, literally, in my will, she was in charge of my children, my money, my everything. She was so together and then all of a sudden — I don’t know what happened. I don’t have answers. it’s so frustrating to me.”

Kyle stated that she was focused on surrounding herself with “people that I love and love me, support me and only want the best for me and I only want the best for them” after Lorene’s death, adding, “I’m just trying to do all the things that are going to make me feel stronger. It’s been working.”

In a previous episode, Kyle opened up about her decision to stop drinking alcohol, revealing that she “cannot afford to feel depressed right now,” alluding to the challenges she was facing in her personal life. She marked one year of sobriety in July.

Kyle’s relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, has also drawn attention this season. When news broke of their separation in July after 27 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio, 53, clarified in a joint statement that there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They have since been spotted together several times, with Kyle cheering for Mauricio as he competed on Dancing With the Stars this fall.

Fans caught a glimpse of the pair’s tension during the season 13 RHOBH premiere, which aired in October. Kyle clapped back after getting two new tattoos, which prompted Mauricio to tell her he “will not allow” her to get any more. “You didn’t even know how many I had. … If I want one I’m going to get one. It’s my body,” she told him.

In subsequent episodes, Kyle referred to Mauricio’s real estate company, The Agency, as “the other woman” in their marriage and admitted to costar Dorit Kemsley that she was “not happy” in her relationship. “I’m, sort of, now working on myself inside and I feel like he’s very focused on his work,” Kyle confessed. “So, I feel like in that aspect we’re kind of growing in different directions.”

Despite their struggles, Kyle revealed earlier this month that she and Mauricio will be spending Christmas together with their kids. “We get along,” she told TMZ on December 4. “We’re just taking everything a day at a time.” (Kyle and Mauricio share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Mauricio is also stepfather to Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.