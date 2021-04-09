Not it! Lisa Rinna claimed she was not one of the Real Housewives who complained to Andy Cohen about her children’s exclusion from his upcoming Watch What Happens Live kids’ special.

“My kids were asked to do it,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 8, of daughters Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19. “It wasn’t me Calling Big Daddy.”

After setting the record straight, Rinna confessed to curiosity about the mystery Housewives’ identities. “But now I want to know who called,” she added.

Cohen, 52, revealed earlier this week that multiple members of the Bravo franchise contacted him to air their grievances after their children were left out of the upcoming episode. “First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included?’” he noted during the Wednesday, April 7, episode of Radio Andy.

The executive producer declined to name anyone in particular but did rule out The Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan after a fan inquired about her. “I would have loved to have [Morgan’s daughter] Quincy,” he explained. “She’s never been on the show. So I wouldn’t even ask.”

Cohen confirmed that at least “12 or so” kids of the current and former Real Housewives will appear on the episode, including Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle, Caroline Manzo’s sons Albie and Chris, Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, Luann de Lesseps’ daughter Victoria, Meredith Marks’ son Brooks and Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson.

In reference to Culberson’s inclusion, the Emmy winner deemed her “the first daughter of all the daughters,” adding: “Briana walked so the rest could run.”

As for Rinna’s kids, whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin, they have made headlines in recent months without the help of a reality show. Amelia, for her part, has been linked to boyfriend Scott Disick since October 2020. The Melrose Place alum weighed in on her daughter’s relationship for the first time earlier this week.

Rinna posted an Instagram Story photo of Amelia and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, holding hands on a Miami beach on Tuesday, April 6. “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” she captioned the pic, in which Disick wore the accessory. In another post, the Days of Our Lives alum compared his ensemble to a shot of herself in a similar hat.

The Real Housewives and Keeping Up With the Kardashians worlds will soon collide when Cohen hosts a reunion for the E! series, featuring Disick.