Lisa Vanderpump set the record straight on daughter Pandora Sabo’s accent — and threw shade at Kristen Doute in the process.

“That’s the kind of nonsense that Kristen Doute says,” Lisa, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, clarifying that Pandora, 37, actually has “a fake American accent” and is “authentically British.”

Further addressing the “load of dribble [that] comes out of Kristen Doute’s mouth,” Lisa explained why her daughter puts on any accent at all.

“She went to school in France, so she speaks French, and she was born in England,” Lisa continued. “I used to say to her, ‘Why are you putting on an American accent sometimes?’ When she’d be with her friends in college and she’d say, ‘Well, just to fit in.’”

Last month, Kristen, 40, made claims about Pandora’s accent during a Vanderpump Rules rewatch for her “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast.

“I love Pandora. We are not as close as we used to be, but I can’t handle the fake British accent,” she told cohost and boyfriend Luke Broderick during the October 6 episode. “I just can’t handle it. I don’t understand why.”

Kristen said Luke, 32, noticed Pandora’s accent shift when they were watching season 2.

“When Pandora is talking to me, you said, ‘I hear Pandora slipping in and out of the accent,’” Kristen told Luke, claiming that Pandora “doesn’t use the accent unless she is with her parents,” Lisa and Ken Todd.

“Maybe it is a thing they have that I don’t know about, like a respect thing,” the former VPR star added. “I am just saying, ‘Pandora, the accent only comes out when you are on TV or with your parents.’”

Kristen has publicly expressed her distaste for Lisa after she was fired from the show in 2020. (She made a brief appearance during VPR season 10 in the wake of Scandoval to show support for Ariana Madix after Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.)

“I’m a pawn in her chess game and I’m over it,” she said of Lisa while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May, saying that the restaurant owner could “suck a d–k” while playing a game on the show.

Kristen was fired from VPR alongside Stassi Schroeder after their past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers came to light.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” Kristen said during a July 2022 episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about antiracism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi