Kristen Doute‘s Vanderpump Rules rewatch has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details — including claims that Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, is faking her British accent.
“I love Pandora. We are not as close as we used to be, but I can’t handle the fake British accent. I just can’t handle it. I don’t understand why,” Kristen, 40, told her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast cohost and boyfriend, Luke Broderick, on Friday, October 6.
Kristen said Luke, 32, noticed the slip-up while watching the season 2 premiere, adding, “When Pandora is talking to me, you said, ‘I hear Pandora slipping in and out of the accent.'”
According to Kristen, Pandora’s accent usually comes out around her family. “Because she doesn’t use the accent unless she is with her parents. Maybe it is a thing they have that I don’t know about, like a respect thing,” she concluded. “I am just saying, ‘Pandora, the accent only comes out when you are on TV or with your parents.'”
Kristen was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted on Bravo in 2013. The hit series followed employees while they worked at Lisa’s various Los Angeles establishments. Lisa’s kids with husband Ken Todd — daughter Pandora and son Max Todd — made regular appearances as well.
After finding success on the reality show, Kristen made headlines in June 2020 when she was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder because of past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.
One month later, Kristen broke her silence about the exit. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about antiracism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”
Kristen has since appeared on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules to show support for Ariana Madix after Tom Sandoval‘s affair scandal with Raquel Leviss. Kristen is also set to make a formal Bravo return with an eight-episode spinoff series alongside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
Earlier this year, Kristen kicked off a Vanderpump Rules rewatch on her podcast, where she has been known to spill the tea. She revealed in a July episode that the cast didn’t make much money during their first years on the show.
“We had very little in our bank account,” she claimed. “It was $5,000, and if we became a primary, we got an additional $5,000.”