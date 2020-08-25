Lisa Vanderpump Weighs in on Possible Stassi Schroeder Spinoff Series

Reality show rebound? Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about the possibility of Stassi Schroeder getting her own spinoff series following her Vanderpump Rules firing earlier this summer.

“I’ve been asked repeatedly and unfortunately it’s not true, false rumor,” Vanderpump, 59, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, August 25. “I work closely with @evolutionusa no authenticity to story regarding spin off for Stassi Schroeder.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shut down the idea of Schroeder, 32, getting a new show after TMZ reported on Thursday, August 20, and that the New Orleans native had been in talks with Evolution Media. The production company works with Bravo on Vanderpump Rules.

The following day, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister reported that there is no truth to the spinoff chatter. In fact, the outlet claimed that Schroder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast is also done due to her Pump Rules firing fallout.

Schroeder, who is pregnant with her first child, was let go from the Bravo series in June alongside Kristen Doute. The pair was fired after their racially insensitive remarks regarding former costar Faith Stowers resurfaced. According to Stowers, 31, the two reality stars called the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

The women, who have since mended their friendship amid the scandal, both apologized for their past remarks. At the same time, Bravo fired newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racist tweets.

The Next Level Basic author and Michigan native, 37, have faced serious repercussions as a result of their firings. Their wine company, which they started with former costar Katie Maloney, Witches of WEHO, was pulled from shelves and many of their other business ventures were put on hold.

The show is still also in limbo following the exit of four of its cast members. A source told Us Weekly in July that “VPR’s chances of getting picked up are looking less likely.” A second insider, however, pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the show’s delayed pickup.

Despite all of the negative attention they’ve incurred, the women have both kept in contact with some of their former costars and friends.

Schroeder reunited with the cast, including Tom Schwartz, Maloney, 33, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, on a houseboat vacation in Nevada in August. Doute, for her part, flew to Kentucky to spend time with Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 31, during the summer.