Awkward! Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey come face to face while Raven Ross deals with her split from Sikiru “SK” Alagbada in a first look at the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

“Love can be blind, but it was not for me,” Cole, 27, quips in Netflix’s new trailer, released on Tuesday, January 31, as Zanab, 32, reveals her relationship status is “very single.”

After the realtor says that he “anticipates drama” at Alexa Alfia’s party, the video shows Cole approaching his ex to talk. “I don’t think this vodka is strong enough,” Zanab says as she grabs her golden chalice.

Elsewhere in the teaser, exes Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden meet up to talk about their unconventional friendship. (The twosome also share that they’ve seen each other “frequently” since calling it quits during the November 2022 finale of the reality dating show.)

When Bartise, 27, asks if Nancy’s family knows that they’ve stayed pals, the trailer cuts to a clip of her mother saying, “Do you know that emoji poop? That’s what [Bartise] is to me. Piece of s—t.”

“No, they do not,” the real estate mogul, 32, responds to Bartise as she breaks into nervous laughter.

Raven, 30, and SK, 34, meanwhile, are busy gushing over each other and their newfound romance — before things come crashing down around them.

The duo initially got engaged during season 3 without meeting face to face, but after experiencing a handful of ups and downs back in the real world, the Nigeria native rejected Raven at the altar.

Despite breaking up on their wedding day, the twosome revealed during the season 3 reunion special that they were giving their romance another try.

“We’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient,” Raven exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “We’ve been working on it and he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great.

When the cameras stopped rolling, however, TikTok user @HannahBethStyle accused SK of cheating in a video uploaded that same month. She went on to claim that the data engineer told her that his “fiancée” was just in it “for the [money]” and they were just friends. “I didn’t 100 percent believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him, so I just trusted his word [and]** it made sense at the time,” she said.

As speculation began to grow about the pair’s status, Raven replied to fans and insisted that they were “fine” amid the long-distance relationship. (When SK moved to California for school, Raven remained in Texas.) However, the twosome announced they were calling it quits two days later.

In Tuesday’s After the Altar sneak peek, Raven and SK bask in their romantic bliss — with SK even getting down on one knee — before Raven is later seen dealing with the fallout from his alleged infidelity.

“SK cheated on me. I truly had no idea,” she says through tears.

Along with the two couples who split during — and after — the season 3 finale, the After the Altar teaser catches up with the stars who left the show married, including Alfia, 27, and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 hits Netflix on Thursday, February 10.