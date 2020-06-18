She said what she said! NeNe Leakes laughed off rumors that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of season 13.

“I can’t chileeeeeeee,” the OG Housewife, 52, captioned a throwback photo of herself cracking up at the season 5 reunion via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

Leakes also took to Twitter, where she shared six crying-laughing emojis.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 18, 2020

Her manager, Steven Grossman, spoke out as well, saying in a statement to Us Weekly, “It is absolutely not true that NeNe has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be. We are having ongoing bigger picture conversations with NBCUniversal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

Earlier on Wednesday, an online report claimed that Leakes did not receive an offer letter for season 13 after Bravo emailed them to other cast members. However, another blog reported that she did get one, leaving fans of the reality show confused.

The Glee alum has starred in every season of RHOA except the 9th installment, which aired from 2016 to 2017. On the 12th and most recent season, which ended in May, she came under fire for allegedly asking friend Yovanna Momplaisir to secretly record conversations with other cast members. The drama was dubbed SnakeGate and led to Leakes leaving the virtual reunion early.

While the network has yet to officially announce which RHOA stars are set to return for season 13, Eva Marcille confirmed on Tuesday, June 16, that she will not be back.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities,” the model, 35, said in a statement to Us. “I look forward to serving my community on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

Season 12 also starred Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.