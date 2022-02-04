Finding the words. Nick Cannon revealed that he would be addressing his “roller-coaster” life through music — and he doesn’t have plans to hold back on anything.

“One thing about music that’s different from my show or when you hear me speak about [my life] — I’m turned on in those moments. I’m on the highest frequency of trying to entertain. But music is darkness in the studio, I’m writing, I’m reflecting, I’m crying. I’m perfecting,” Cannon, 41, explained during an interview with E! News on Friday, February 4.

The Wild ’N Out host has plans for a mixtape titled Raw N B: The Explicit Tape and a new album, both of which take major inspiration from his personal life.

“When I say, ‘Yo, this is the gospel of a broken soul, to me it’s like, ‘Yeah, I know I’m toxic, and I’m trying to deal with it!'” Cannon said, noting that it was a “therapeutic process” to “really cry out” in these records.

The All That alum also shared how his upcoming album will deal with the “self-inflicted” pain and “raw feelings” that he has been dealing with, adding, “I’m being more open and vulnerable than I’ve ever been. So I think through this, people will actually get a chance to understand me more.”

Cannon’s return to music comes after he confirmed that he was expecting a child with Bre Tiesi, saying on The Nick Cannon Show on Monday, January 31, “I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

The California native already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. After Cannon and the singer, 52, finalized their divorce in 2016, he later welcomed son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her twins with Cannon, Zion and Zillion, now 7 months. Cannon also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott that same month, but the infant died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The former America’s Got Talent host recently apologized about how he announced that he was expecting another child amid backlash that it was disrespectful to his late son.

“It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting,” he said on the Thursday, February 3, episode of his talk show, noting that he “misspoke” at the time. “I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that.”

Cannon continued: “I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I [will] do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

