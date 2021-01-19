Back in action! Olivia Wilde celebrated returning to the set of Don’t Worry Darling after her romance with Harry Styles made headlines.

“And we back. 🎥,” the House alum, 36, captioned an Instagram snap of her camera crew on Tuesday, January 19. Don’t Worry Darling stars Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Styles, 26, and was previously halted in early production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilde and the “Golden” singer raised eyebrows earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands at Jeffrey Azoff‘s California wedding, which was officiated by Styles. Romantic photos of the pair surfaced just two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Wilde had split from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. A source later explained that the Booksmart director and the former One Direction member wanted to keep their romance on the down-low early on.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider said earlier this month. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The source added that Wilde and the Saturday Night Live alum, 45, had called it quits long before she sparked a connection with Styles. “Harry did not break up an engagement,” the insider said. A separate source, however, claimed Wilde “already had gotten close to Harry” when she broke off her engagement and that Sudeikis was “blindsided” by the split.

Wilde previously gushed over getting the chance to work with Styles on her second directorial project in his recent Vogue cover story, joking that she “did a little victory dance” when he was cast. Once filming began, a source told Us that the pair “had chemistry almost instantaneously.”

Before taking his relationship with Wilde public, the “Adore You” crooner sparked a number of high-profile romances, including flings with Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. His attraction to the Drinking Buddies actress, however, goes beyond surface level.

“Harry likes that Olivia is so driven and confident and smart,” a source recently told Us. “Her intelligence and independent nature were the first things that drew him to her.”

As the Tron: Legacy actress continues to grow closer to Styles, the Ted Lasso star is holding onto hope that he can win his ex-fiancée back.

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” a third source revealed.