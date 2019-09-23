



Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, forever! Sophie Turner reunited with her Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 — and the duo recreated their fictional characters’ iconic hug!

Turner, 23, caught up with her TV half-brother Harington, 32, at the prestigious affair held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair hugged each other tightly, and Turner grabbed her former colleague’s face after they pulled away.

Turner and Harington were nominated for acting Emmys with their costars Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie and Alfie Allen. Overall, the HBO series garnered 32 nominations — making Game of Thrones the most-nominated program of the night.

Harington was last nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2016 in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Turner is a first-time nominee at 2019’s ceremony, earning a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

After learning of her nomination in July, Turner took to her Instagram Stories to post a celebratory message. “I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” she wrote at the time. “This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

The Dark Phoenix star’s husband, Joe Jonas, was unable to accompany her on TV’s biggest night due to a Jonas Brothers concert scheduled in Kansas on the same night. Despite the distance, Jonas praised his wife in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“I am so proud of you,” the 30-year-old singer wrote. “You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you!”

In response, Turner reposted Jonas’ pic and replied: “I love you bubba!”

Harington’s appearance at Sunday’s awards ceremony came after he entered treatment in May for stress and alcohol abuse. At the time, his rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the actor chose to “spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Game of Thrones ran on HBO for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. It’s based on author George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire.

