Travis Kelce couldn’t be by Taylor Swift’s side for the 2024 Grammy Awards, but he’s still her No. 1 cheerleader.

Kelce, 34, dropped a “like” on an NPR Instagram post of Swift’s red carpet outfit. The pop star, 34, stepped out solo on Sunday, February 4, wearing a white Schiaparelli gown and a choker with a clock set to midnight, in honor of her 2022 album that received six Grammy nods. She posed on the carpet with pal Lana Del Rey, whom she is also sitting with inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena alongside their mutual collaborator Jack Antonoff.

During the show, Swift took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album to make her 13th career Grammy. In her victory speech, she announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop in April.

Kelce, meanwhile, is currently in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday, February 11, football championship. (It is unknown whether Swift will attend the big game, considering she has a concert in Japan the night before.)

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating after he attended her Eras Tour concert in July 2023. While Kelce failed to meet Swift at the show, she contacted him after he shared his disappointment on his “New Heights” podcast later that month.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce recalled to WSJ. Magazine in November 2023. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Swift and Kelce kept their romance under wraps until she attended one of his games in September 2023.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME in December 2023. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Although Swift has kept her personal life out of the spotlight in the past, she has embraced the high-profile nature of her romance with Kelce, becoming a regular presence at his games and showing PDA at events such as her Buenos Aires concert in November 2023 and his AFC Championship Game in January.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

As for Kelce, he quickly adjusted to the newfound attention. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he told WSJ. Magazine. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Despite the couple’s busy schedules, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that they “make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving.”