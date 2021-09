Kristen Bell

What planet are Emmy voters living on? Clearly, all earthlings must know Kristen Bell did a commendable job leading three seasons of Veronica Mars (first on UPN, then the CW) before spending five as a cast member on Showtime’s House of Lies and graduating to NBC’s The Good Place.

Though she hasn’t had a Primetime Emmy nomination, she scored a Daytime nod in 2019. Her web series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell was up for Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime.