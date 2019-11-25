AMAs

Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shows Off Baby Bump on American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet

Jenna Dewan attends the 47th Annual American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Jenna Dewan glowed on the American Music Awards 2019 red carpet in a pretty pink gown.

