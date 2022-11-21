The “So What” rocker, 43, opened the ceremony with the first major live performance of her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” lighting up the stage as she roller-skated into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Scroll down for a look inside the 2022 AMAs:
Credit: ABC
American Music Awards 2022: What You Didn't See on TV
Music's biggest party! Carrie Underwood, Pink and more brought their A-games to the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20.
The "So What" rocker, 43, opened the ceremony with the first major live performance of her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," lighting up the stage as she roller-skated into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Pink walked the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children: daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5. The songwriter gave her fans a glimpse of how the motorcyclist, 47, was getting prepared for the big night before the family of four arrived — and not everything went according to plan.
"I've been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty. ... He ripped his pants," the Grammy winner teased in an Instagram video. When she asked her beau what went wrong, he replied, "The ass blew out of my pants."
Along with her opening performance, Pink returned to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. "She was an absolute icon," the "Funhouse" singer told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "She was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theater production, and she actually helped me learn the song."
The "Please Don't Leave Me" artist received a standing ovation for her rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," even bringing some audience members to tears. (The Grease actress died in August at age 73 after battling breast cancer.)
Pink wasn't the only one to honor an icon on Sunday night. Lionel Richie was presented with the AMAs Icon Award, receiving a special tribute from Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder. The pair played a medley of hits including "Brick House," "Easy," "All Night Long (All Night)" and "Say You, Say Me" on dueling pianos.
Richie went on to give advice to rising "young superstars" while accepting his trophy. "When you hear the word 'hip,' it means today," he said on stage. "When you hear the word 'inspiring,' it means forever. If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store. ... That light is on you. Inspire."
The record producer sweetly thanked his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, who made a rare appearance with him on the red carpet. "There's the people along the way. Friends who've supported [me]. ... Lisa, who is actually more of the adult in the room because she has to deal with me," he teased of his longtime love, who is 40 years his junior. "I'm the kid. I'm the child."
Scroll down for a look inside the 2022 AMAs:
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Pink's Standing Ovation
The Pennsylvania native's opening performance of her latest single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," received a standing ovation from the audience. She later returned to honor Newton-John.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Wayne Brady Wants the Mirrorball
During his opening monologue, Brady brought out DWTS partner Witney Carson, who is currently pregnant with her second baby. At the end of the night, the comedian teased, "Y'all gotta go home! Tomorrow vote for me on Dancing With the Stars so I can get that mirrorball."
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
MGK Gets Censored
When the "Emo Girl" artist accepted the award for Favorite Rock Artist, part of his speech was cut from the broadcast. Kelly knocked over the mic stand and shouted, "I'll see you on Mars, motherf--kers!"
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift Sneaks In
The "Cardigan" songstress didn't walk the red carpet outside the venue, surprising viewers at home when she showed up to collect her six trophies. Swift waved to fans in the crowd and chatted with stars from Smokey Robinson to Jimmie Allen. Elsewhere in the show, she hugged Richie before his Icon Award tribute.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood's Big Surprise
The American Idol alum started her performance of "Crazy Angels" with a twist, flying in above the audience.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Honoring the Icon
Richie was celebrated by Wonder, Puth and more artists who performed a handful of his biggest hits at the end of the night. After the touching tribute, the Alabama native gave his fellow musicians a big hug.