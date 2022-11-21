American Music Awards 2022: What You Didn’t See on TV

Music’s biggest party! Carrie Underwood, Pink and more brought their A-games to the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20.

The “So What” rocker, 43, opened the ceremony with the first major live performance of her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” lighting up the stage as she roller-skated into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Pink walked the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children: daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5. The songwriter gave her fans a glimpse of how the motorcyclist, 47, was getting prepared for the big night before the family of four arrived — and not everything went according to plan.

“I’ve been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty. … He ripped his pants,” the Grammy winner teased in an Instagram video. When she asked her beau what went wrong, he replied, “The ass blew out of my pants.”

Along with her opening performance, Pink returned to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. “She was an absolute icon,” the “Funhouse” singer told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “She was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theater production, and she actually helped me learn the song.”

The “Please Don’t Leave Me” artist received a standing ovation for her rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” even bringing some audience members to tears. (The Grease actress died in August at age 73 after battling breast cancer.)

Pink wasn’t the only one to honor an icon on Sunday night. Lionel Richie was presented with the AMAs Icon Award, receiving a special tribute from Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder. The pair played a medley of hits including “Brick House,” “Easy,” “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Say You, Say Me” on dueling pianos.

Richie went on to give advice to rising “young superstars” while accepting his trophy. “When you hear the word ‘hip,’ it means today,” he said on stage. “When you hear the word ‘inspiring,’ it means forever. If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store. … That light is on you. Inspire.”

The record producer sweetly thanked his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, who made a rare appearance with him on the red carpet. “There’s the people along the way. Friends who’ve supported [me]. … Lisa, who is actually more of the adult in the room because she has to deal with me,” he teased of his longtime love, who is 40 years his junior. “I’m the kid. I’m the child.”

Scroll down for a look inside the 2022 AMAs: