James Earl Jones at the 2012 Tony Awards

James Earl Jones’ reaction to losing the Lead Actor in a Play award at the 2012 Tonys went viral when a look of genuine shock and confusion came over him as the winner was announced. His “losing face” may have actually been his “winning face,” though — what likely happened is that the Star Wars actor thought for a moment that he had won, since the actual winner, James Corden, shared his first name.