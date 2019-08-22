Charlize Theron at the 2013 Oscars

Young Adult star Charlize Theron helped Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane kick off the 2013 Oscars by appearing in a pre-taped bit for his “We Saw Your Boobs” song. As MacFarlane called out real-life pal Theron and others (including Meryl Streep and Naomi Watts) for flashing their breasts onscreen, the actresses were shown looking visibly annoyed in the audience. Fortunately for him, those uncomfortable reactions were just for show, as both Theron and Watts were in on the joke the whole time.