Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars

The actress went from clapping her hands to suddenly looking horrified while the camera was on her at the 2018 Oscars. After the meme went viral, Garner got in on the fun and joked about the realization she came to via Instagram, writing, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?” (Garner starred in Dunham’s HBO series Camping.)