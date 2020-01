Tyler, the Creator’s Mom at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator took home the win for Best Rap Album in January 2020 and had his no. 1 fan in the audience to celebrate his major accomplishment: his mom. While accepting his award, the rapper made sure to give his mother a special shout-out for doing a “great job” helping him grow over the years and for “putting up with my annoying, hyperactive energy.”