Bachelor in Paradise Couples Who Got Back Together After Breaking Up

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Iaconetti had an instant crush on Haibon during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, but the feeling was not exactly mutual. The pair split in week five but vowed to remain friends. Drama ensued when they returned to the beach in season 3 and Haibon pursued a relationship with Caila Quinn, which didn’t work out.

After remaining pals outside the show for three years, the duo announced in May 2018 that they were officially dating. Haibon proposed the following June, and the couple tied the knot in front of several members of Bachelor Nation in August 2019.