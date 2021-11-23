Peter Weber

The pilot admitted that he was “intimate” with one of his final three — Victoria Fuller or Hannah Ann Sluss — after Madison Prewett told Peter that she couldn’t accept a proposal if he had sex with someone in the fantasy suite.

“I mean, I don’t know how else to do this, but I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that,” Peter told Madison on the February 2020 episode after she revealed she was a virgin. “I look at us, and I think about every single moment that we’ve shared together and how amazing it’s been, and how I 100 percent can see you and I together at the end. But I just have to be honest to you, coming into this week, I could see that with other people too, and I hate that I can say that to you, but that’s the truth too.”

In April 2020, Peter confessed on the “Almost Famous” podcast that if Madison was more explicit about being a virgin, he likely wouldn’t have slept with anyone in the fantasy suite. “I can say that for sure. It definitely would have had a little bit more gravity with everything,” he said. “But again, it kind of all goes back to my biggest struggle … When I was with each individual woman, I tried my best to just be so intentional with them and lost with them.”