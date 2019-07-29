Raven Gates

During season 21 of The Bachelor, Raven implied that Nick gave her her first orgasm during the fantasy suite dates. A year later, however, she claimed on “The Morning Toast” podcast that she never even slept with Nick on the show.

“I will tell you this, I actually stopped Chris Harrison before I walked in [to the finale] because I was like ‘I cant do it, I cannot do it,’” Raven confessed at the time, joking that she hoped her non-disclosure agreement with ABC was over.

The Shop Grey Suede owner dished even more dirty details in January 2019 after meeting now-fiancé Adam Gottschalk on Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

“When I was on [Bachelor in Paradise], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty s–t to me,” Raven told Kaitlyn about Adam on her “Off the Vine” podcast. “We get into the fantasy suite and he did the damn thing. That’s when I was pretty damn sure.”