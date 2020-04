Hannah B. Showed Up on Hometowns

Underwood revealed that Brown, who is also from Alabama, showed up on his date with Godwin, but the scene didn’t air. “She was still stewing about not getting a rose and wanted more clarity from me,” he wrote. “In reality, it seemed she wanted to lash out and vent. She went off on the remaining four girls and told me they didn’t have the qualities that made her so amazing. It was the beast in her, roaring and raging.”