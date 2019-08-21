TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast Revealed: Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek and More By Emily Longeretta August 21, 2019 AFF-USA/Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Lauren Alaina Country singer Lauren Alaina, 24, came in second place on season 10 of American Idol. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News