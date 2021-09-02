Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who’s Back and Who’s Missing?

By
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who's Back and Who's Missing?
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
15
10 / 15
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Artem Chigvintsev

The reigning champion has appeared on nine seasons. 

Back to top