Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who’s Back and Who’s Missing?

By
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who's Back and Who's Missing?
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
15
14 / 15
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Sasha Farber

Farber, who is married to Slater, has competed eight times. 

Back to top