Teri Hatcher

Hatcher has laid low since Desperate Housewives went off the air. She had a voice role in the 2013 Disney movie Planes and its 2014 sequel, Planes: Fire & Rescue, in addition to recurring parts on The Odd Couple and Supergirl. She has also developed a love for cooking and won a holiday episode of Chopped in 2013. Hatcher shares daughter Emerson, 22, with her ex-husband Jon Tenney.