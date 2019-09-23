Emmys

Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and More Slay the Red Carpet

By
Gwendoline Christie Game of Thrones Slay Red Carpet Emmys 2019
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
11
12 / 11

Gwendoline Christie

The actress wore a gown from the Gucci Resort 2020 line.

Back to top