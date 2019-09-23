Emmys Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and More Slay the Red Carpet By Riley Cardoza September 22, 2019 David Buchan/Shutterstock 11 12 / 11 John Bradley Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, donned a tux for the Emmy Awards. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News