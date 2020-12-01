Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul

Marcus and Lacy were the first successful Bachelor in Paradise couple, getting engaged during the season 1 finale in 2014. The following year, fans watched the pair exchange vows in front of Chris Harrison and the BiP season 2 cast. When news broke of their split in June 2016, however, Marcus revealed they were never legally married.

“It feels like she’s a runaway bride,” he told Life & Style at the time. “When we came back [from Mexico], we were supposed to start the paperwork, but she stalled.”