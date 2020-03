Christina Applegate

She played ditzy bombshell Kelly Bundy on Fox’s Married…With Children in the ‘90s, but Applegate has also enjoyed success on the big screen with roles in 2002’s The Sweetest Thing, 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2008’s The Rocker and 2010’s Going the Distance. The actress also appeared on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? and the NBC sitcom Up All Night.