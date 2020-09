Aidy Bryant

The Arizona native joined Saturday Night Live in its 38th season and has been one of the show’s scene stealers ever since. Her work on the variety series includes Tonker Bell, the shy cohost of Girlfriends Talk Show and Lil Baby Aidy, who sings in hit sketches “Back Home Ballers” and “(Do It on My) Twin Bed.” She has been nominated for two Emmys, and in 2019, starred in and produced Hulu’s Shrill.