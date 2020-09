Nasim Pedrad

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 2014, Pedrad went on to appear on Mulaney, Scream Queens and People of Earth. From 2015 to 2018, Pedrad had a recurring guest role on New Girl as LAPD officer Aly Nelson, who ends the series married to Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris). In July 2020, she starred in Netflix’s Desperados with Heather Graham and Anna Camp.