Ben Stiller

After starring alongside each other in Along Came Polly, the two actors formed a fast friendship. “There’s so few — I don’t know, how do say it. I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh there’s so few women who are good at comedy.’ It sounds like a really sexist thing to say. But she really is one of the few actresses I’ve known who has such impeccable timing as a comedian and actress,” Stiller told reporters while the pair promoted their 2004 romantic comedy. “She really listens and she has timing … I don’t think it comes out of a premeditated sort of thing, it’s just in her bones.