Vicki Gunvalson

After the OG of the OC wasn’t offered a full-time role for season 15 of RHOC, she accused Cohen of not having her back at the season 14 reunion. He mended the rift between them by sending Gunvalson followers ahead of the October 2020 premiere.

“Thank you @bravoandy for the incredible flower arrangement,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 14 incredible (& some not so incredible) years on @bravotv, it’s nice to be acknowledged on the launch of RHOC tonight. #thankyou #gonebutnotforgotten.”

Gunvalson included a photo of Cohen’s card, which read, “There wouldn’t be an OC without Vicki G. Love, Andy.”