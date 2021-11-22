Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ Special: Everything We Know About Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’ Netflix Comedy Event

By
Bring Laughs Everything We Know About Jonas Brothers Family Roast
 Netflix
8
5 / 8
podcast

Pete Davidson Gets In on the Fun

The King of Staten Island actor gushed over his Jonas Brothers super fan status in a November 10 teaser for the upcoming roast. “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket,” Davidson, 28, said in the Netflix clip while wearing an “I love Jonas” tee.

He quieted the audience, asking for them to “show some respect” before commenting on Nick’s acting career. “Nick’s a legit actor now, he’s won everything from a Kid’s Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award,” the comedian said as the Jumanji star cracked up on stage. “Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous,’ although it would’ve been way more believable if Kevin were singing it.”

Back to top