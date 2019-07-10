More Drug Allegations

In July 2019, Ravenel filed court documents to demand full custody of Kensie and Saint, alleging that Dennis had failed a June 14 drug test, according to The Blast. “While in the possession of the children, Kathryn produced a urine test positive for marijuana,” the court docs state. For her part, Dennis “disputes the veracity of the June 14, 2019 urine tests because her hair test was negative.” Ravenel, meanwhile, claimed that she has purchased fake urine online in the past.