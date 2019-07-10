The Battle of the Best Parent

Ravenel and Dennis have accused each other of not being fit parents. In October 2018 documents, she alleged her ex has “delegated their [children’s] health care to the nannies” and alleged his “former Nanny provided inaccurate information for medical doctors that was false and caused the children to incur substantial therapy while under the custody of the Defendant.”

Ravenel denied her accusations in his November 2018 filing and alleged that Dennis “habitually leaves the minor children with their maternal grandmother so [she] can party and socialize” and claimed she has “failed on numerous occasions to take the minor children” to school and scheduled appointments.

In January 2019 documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dennis alleged Ravenel had a party in his downtown home “with illegal drugs present” and “informed fellow party participants while standing in the bathroom that mushrooms don’t show up on drug screens.”