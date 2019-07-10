Thomas’ Arrest

The former politician made headlines in May 2018 after two different women accused him of sexual assault, which he denied. Three months later, Ravenel was booked in Charleston, South Carolina, in September 2018 for charges relating to an alleged 2015 incident with their children’s former nanny, Dawn, who accused Ravenel of sexual assault, according to an affidavit previously obtained by Us.

Dennis cited the allegations against Ravenel in December 2018 court documents obtained by The Blast, alleging that her ex was no longer a fit parent because multiple woman have accused him of sexual assault. She also referenced Dawn’s allegations in October 2018 documents obtained by Us, claiming that that there are “text messages and/or emails in which [Ravenel] apologized to the former Nanny for his conduct as further corroboration of his bad conduct.”

In a November 2018 counter-filing, Ravenel denied “any and all allegations of sexual assault” and denied “apologizing for sexual assault because [he] did not commit a sexual assault.”