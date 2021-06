They’re on the Same Page About Their Kids

Kardashian and West have already figured out a good coparenting dynamic for their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she raved. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”