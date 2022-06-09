Something Special

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” Kim gushed after revealing their romance on The Kardashians. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

The KKW Beauty founder was all smiles as the New York native called her several times while she was filming.