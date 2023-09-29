The CW’s Life Unexpected created a family on and off the screen.

“I lived with Shiri [Appleby] while we were filming, so I got to know her really well and we bonded a lot, but Kris [Polaha] is like my big brother role model,” actress Britt Robertson, who starred as Lux, gushed to Seventeen in April 2010.

Life Unexpected debuted in January 2010 and followed teenager Lux as she sought emancipation from the Portland foster care system. Her path led her to discover the identity of her biological parents, Nate “Baze” Bazile (Polaha) and Cate Cassidy (Appleby), who had placed her in the system after a teen pregnancy and subsequent breakup. Instead of becoming emancipated, Lux was placed in their joint custody. The show was ultimately canceled following its second season.

“I was totally surprised,” creator Liz Tigelaar told the Los Angeles Times in January 2011. “I always thought that we would keep going and I thought that we would get to our endgame, which is with Cate and Baze eventually finding their way together on some level.”

Scroll below to check in with the cast more than one decade later: