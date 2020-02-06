Madison

Already met the parents! The 23-year-old foster parent recruiter landed the first one-on-one of the season at Peter’s parents vow renewal. The twosome hit it off right away, but Madison has stayed under the radar since the premiere. During the February 5 episode, however, Madison made her move and made out with Peter during the group date. While she received the group date rose, Peter also went out of his way to talk to her at the cocktail party that followed.

Number of standout roses: 2 (One on-one-one rose and one group date rose)