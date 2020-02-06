Victoria F.

The 26-year-old medical sales rep has been making headlines throughout the season for her past relationship with country singer Chase Rice, her alleged fear of heights — and for her controversial modeling past. During the February 3 episode, Victoria won a competition hosted by Cosmopolitan magazine on a group date. The editor in chief, Jessica Pels, later revealed the outlet would not run the digital cover of Victoria and Peter after discovering photos of her wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. (Victoria apologized for the pics, noting that the campaign was for We Love Marlins, which supports releasing white, blue and black marlins into the wild.)

Peter, for his part, has defended Victoria in the media as the drama plays out on the series. “All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience,” he said on AOL’s Build Series. “And I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s a good person. She’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”

While Peter declared that he could see Victoria as “the future Mrs. Weber,” the Virginia Beach native, who has been on two one-on-one dates, with Peter has expressed her doubts. During the February 5 episode, she admitted she was in her “head about the other girls” on the series. “I don’t know what to say to him, because I don’t know why I’m like this,” Victoria said, walking away from Peter. “I don’t think I’m ready … He’s here for marriage, and I don’t know, anymore, if I can do that.”

Peter was briefly convinced that Victoria was going to leave, though she eventually returned to the table, apologized and got the rose.

Number of standout roses: 3 (two one-on-one dates roses and one group date rose)