Ian Harding

The actor played Aria’s teacher turned love interest, Ezra Fitz, throughout the show’s seven seasons. As the show came to an end, Harding released a memoir called Odd Birds. He then went on to land a recurring role on Chicago Med as Phillip Davis in 2019. The same year, he appeared in Ford v Ferrari. In 2020, he voiced Harris in the children’s show Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts. He has also joined forces with former costar Shay Mitchell on multiple occasions on her YouTube channel, where the two have done cooking lessons and played Mad Libs. The actor has been dating photographer and set designer Sophie Hart since 2011.