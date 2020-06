Lucy Hale

Hale left behind Aria Montgomery in 2017 and didn’t waste any time landing another TV gig with 2018’s Life Sentence. The same year, the Memphis, Tennessee, native appeared in The Unicorn, Truth or Dare and Dude. In 2020, Hale began playing fashionista Katy Keen in the CW’s Katy Keene and she’s set to star in 2020’s Son of the South and Big Gold Lady.