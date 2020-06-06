Shay Mitchell

The Canadian actress is best known for playing Emily Fields, but shortly after the series wrapped she moved on to a new TV role. Mitchell played Peach Salinger on the Netflix series You in 2018. That year, she also starred in The Possession of Hannah Grace. In 2019, the Mother’s Day actress appeared on Dollface as Stella Cole. She has continued to run her YouTube channel and share new videos with her followers. In October 2019, Mitchell welcomed her first child, daughter Atlas, with her partner Matte Babel.