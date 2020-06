Troian Bellisario

Bellisario went from being the smart and focused leader Spencer Hastings on PLL to playing a variety of characters in different films. She appeared in 2017’s Feed, 2018’s Clara (as Clara), 2019’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette. She starred in two short films before returning to TV for one episode of Stumptown in 2020. The Los Angeles native wed Suits alum Patrick J. Adams in 2016 and in October 2018, they welcomed their first child, daughter Aurora.