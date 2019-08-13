Reality TV

Kristen Doute Shares Cryptic Quote About Change Ahead of ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8 Finale Party: Photos

By
Kristen-Shares-Cryptic-Quote-About-Change-1
 Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Scream It Out

“Finale prep step one,” Kristen captioned a selfie of herself yelling on Monday via Instagram Story.

 

Back to top