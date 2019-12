Jacqueline’s Daughter Ashlee Pulls Danielle’s Hair (2010)

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes grabbed her mom’s costar Danielle Staub’s hair extension during a wild chase through the Posche fashion show, which aired on season 2 of RHONJ. Danielle ultimately pursued legal action against Ashlee, who was 19 at the time, and Ashlee was eventually found guilty simple assault and ordered to pay a fine.