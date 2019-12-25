‘They’re Just Hands’ (2017)

LeeAnne Locken went head-to-head with Cary Deuber during season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas after LeeAnne claimed Cary’s husband, Marc, “got his d—k sucked at the Round-Up,” which the couple denied. Their feud heated up when LeeAnne was caught threatening Cary behind closed doors on a September 2017 episode.

“I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up with a lot of things in my hands, and they’re not knives, they’re just hands. But they work quite well,” LeeAnne said at the time.